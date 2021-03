Pune, March 28 (IANS) India were bowled out for 329 in 48.2 overs in the third and final ODI against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday. Rishabh Pant (78 off 62 balls), Hardik Pandya (64 off 44 balls) and opener Shikhar Dhawan (67 off 56 balls) contributed to India's total. For England, Mark Wood (3/34) was the most successful bowler.