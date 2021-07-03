3rd ODI: Indian women bowl out England for 219

Worcester, July 3 (IANS) Indian women bowled out England to 219 in the allotted 47 overs - reduced due to rains -- in the third and final ODI here on Saturday.

England, who were put into bat, were cruising along at 151/3 in the 34th over with contributions from Heather Knight (46 off 71 balls), Natalie Sciver (49 off 59 balls) and Lauren Winfield Hill (36 off 52 balls).