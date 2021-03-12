3rd ODI: Lee scores 132 as SA beat Ind by DLS method

  1. Sify.com
Lucknow, March 12 (IANS) South Africa beat India in the 3rd ODI by six runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method on Friday. Chasing India's 248/5, opener Loizelle Lee's unbeaten 132 off 131 balls had taken South Africa to 223/4 in 46.3 overs before the match was called off due to rain.

South Africa have thus taken a 2-1 lead in the five-match ODI series which is being played at Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. The fourth match will now be played on Sunday.

Brief scores: India 248/5 in 50 overs (Punam Raut 77, Harmanpreet Kaur 36; Shabnim Ismail 2/46) lost to South Africa 223/4 in 46.3 overs (Lizelle Lee 132 not out, Mignon du Preez 37; Jhulan Goswami 2/20) by six runs (DLS method)

