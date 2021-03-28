3rd ODI: Natarajan replaces Kuldeep as England bowl (Ld)

Pune: England won the toss and chosen to bowl in the third ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday.

India captain Virat Kohli said that the hosts have brought in fast bowler T. Natarajan for spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

"I would've bowled first again, but it seems like the toss is completely out of my control right now. It's a hard pitch and has some grass covering. We've introspected and identified a few areas that we need to improve on, put up 20-30 more runs with the bat and put up a better show with the ball. Our best cricket has come out when our backs have been against the wall - Test series, after being one down and the same in T20s, afer being 1-2 down. We have to be at our best today to win the decider. We have a tactical change: Natarajan comes in for Kuldeep Yadav," said Kohli.