3rd T20I: Kohli, Rahul, Rohit decimate Windies to post 240/3

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) K.L. Rahul and Rohit Sharma shared a hundred-run opening stand before skipper Virat Kohli bludgeoned an unbeaten 70 off just 29 balls as India put on a batting masterclass to amass 240/3 in 20 overs in the series-deciding third T20I against the West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium here on Wednesday.

Openers Rahul (91 off 56b; 4x9, 6x4) and Rohit (71 off 34; 4x6, 6x5) shared a 135-run partnership to decimate the West Indies before Kohli showed why he is the best batsman in the world once again with a whirlwind 29-ball 70 (4x4, 7x6), his 100th international half-century, as the hosts set the visitors a target which, even with their firepower, would be difficult to chase.

Kohli smoked his counterpart Kieron Pollard for two sixes in the penultimate over to bring up his 50 off 21 balls, after the Windies skipper put India into bat.

Rahul missed out on his third T20I hundred as he was caught by wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran off Sheldon Cottrell in the final over.

Earlier, Rohit got off the mark with a delectable lofted cover drive in the second ball of the match to set the tone.

In the second over, Rahul hit Jason Holder for two consecutive fours only for the West Indies Test captain to comeback with two excellent deliveries to end the over.

At the other end, Rohit looked like a man on a mission as he took 16 off Cottrell's next over, hitting the pacer for his 400th six in international cricket and then going on to caress two more fours.

Rahul also got in the act by welcoming Kesrick Williams with two fours and a six in the sixth over as India zoomed to 72/0 inside the Powerplay.

Rohit brought up his 19th T20I fifty off just 23 balls by hitting left-arm spinner Khary Pierre for two sixes as Rahul also notched up his eighth half-century in the format off 29 deliveries as India raced to 102 in eight overs and were 116/0 at the halfway stage.

Williams finally ended the opening stand as Rohit holed out to Hayden Walsh at deep midwicket in the 12th over.

Rishabh Pant was promoted to No.3 but the big-hitting wicketkeeper-batsman picked out Holder in his second ball off Pollard to continue his poor run with the willow.

Kohli joined Rahul in the middle and took on Holder in the 15th over, hitting two fours and a six as 22 runs came off it.

In the last five overs, Kohli and Rahul took the Windies bowlers to the cleaners as India amassed 67 runs.

Brief scores: India 240/3 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 91, Rohit Sharma 71, Virat Kohli 70 not out) vs West Indies

