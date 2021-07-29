3rd T20I: India restricted to 81/8 by Sri Lanka

Opting to bat first, India had a poor start when captain Shikhar Dhawan got out for a golden duck, falling in the first over.

Colombo, July 29 (IANS) An under-strength India, devoid of batting depth, were restricted to 81/8 in their 20 overs in the third and final T20 International against Sri Lanka here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Thursday.

A brief partnership between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devdutt Padikkal ensued before the latter was scalped by off-spinner Ramesh Mendis with the team score on 23. Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga then got two quick wickets to leave India tottering at 25/4.

Once the fourth wicket fell, Sri Lanka got into India's tail with pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar coming out.

Kuldeep Yadav's 23 off 28 took India to their eventual score.

India had to field below-strength team on Wednesday and Thursday's T20Is since nine of their players, including Covid-affected Krunal Pandya, are in isolation.

Brief scores

India 81/8 in 20 overs (K Yadav 23, W Hasaranga 4/9, D Shanaka 2/20) vs Sri Lanka.

