3rd T20I: Sri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets, win series

Colombo, July 29 (IANS) Sri Lanka crushed India by seven wickets to win the third and final T20 International and clinch the three-game series 2-1 here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Thursday. Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga took 4/9 in his four overs to help host restrict India to 81/8 in 20 overs. The home side coasted to the total with 33 balls to spare. India had won the ODI series 2-1.