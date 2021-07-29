3rd T20I: Sri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets, win series

Colombo, July 29 (IANS) Sri Lanka crushed India by seven wickets to win the third and final T20 International and clinch the three-game series 2-1 here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Thursday. Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga took 4/9 in his four overs to help host restrict India to 81/8 in 20 overs. The home side coasted to the total with 33 balls to spare. India had won the ODI series 2-1.
Brief scores
India 81/8 in 20 overs (K Yadav 23 not out, W Hasaranga 4/9, D Shanaka 2/20) lost to Sri Lanka 82/3 in 14.3 overs (D de Silva 23 not out, M Bhanuka 18, R Chahar 3/15) by 7 wickets.
