3rd T20I: Windies beat SL by 3 wickets, win series 2-1

Antigua, March 8 (IANS) West Indies beat Sri Lanka by three wickets in the third T20I to win the three-match series 2-1 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground. Fabian Allen smashed three sixes in the second last over of the match to help the West Indies chase down Sri Lanka's 131/4 with an over to spare.

Earlier, Dinesh Chandimal scored an unbeaten half century but an 85-run stand between him and Ashen Bandara for the fifth wicket could only get Sri Lanka just past the 130-run-mark. Allen, Kevin Sinclair, Jason Holder and Obed McCoy all took a wicket each.