3rd Test, Day 3: India bundle out South Africa for 197, take 130 runs lead

Centurion, Dec 28 (IANS) India bowled out South Africa for 197 in their first innings, taking 130 runs lead on the third day of the first Test of the three-match series, at SuperSport Park, here on Tuesday.

South Africa, who were struggling at 109/5 in their first innings at tea, added 88 more runs in the third session and lost the rest of the five wickets.