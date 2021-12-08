3rd Test, Day 3: S Africa A 196/1 in 2nd innings at stumps against India A

Sarel Erwee remained unbeaten on 85 while Zubayr Hamza scored 78 not out before the close of play while Navdeep Saini scalped a wicket for India A.

Bloemfontein, Dec 8 (IANS) Putting on a solid show with the bat, South Africa A ended Day 3 of the third four-day game at 196/1 in their second innings against India A, here on Wednesday.

Earlier, India A, who resumed the day's play at the overnight score of 229/6, added 47 runs more to their total. Ishan Kishan missed out on a hundred but played a vital part, helping India A secure the first-innings lead. While Ishan got out on 91, Saini scored a quickfire 27 off 22 balls, hitting 5 fours and a six.

After securing an eight-run lead, Saini gave India A their maiden breakthrough of the day with the ball, dismissing Pieter Malan. However, Erwee and Hamza stayed put and added 153 runs together.

Brief scores: South Africa A 268 all out and 196/1 (Sarel Erwee 85 not out, Zubayr Hamza 78 not out; Navdeep Saini 1/49) lead India A 276 all out (Ishan Kishan 91, Hanuma Vihari 63; Lutho Sipamla 5/99) by 188 runs.

