3rd Test: England bowled out for 432, lead by 354 runs

Leeds, Aug 27 (IANS) England were bowled out for 432 in 132.2 overs against India on the third day of the third Test at Headingley on Friday. The hosts could add only nine runs to their overnight score of 423 and have taken a 354-run lead on first innings.

Craig Overton set the ball rolling for England with successive boundaries through square of the wicket on both sides. But he was dismissed leg before wicket by Mohammed Shami. Overton (32) reviewed it, but in vain. Jasprit Bumrah finished off the England innings by hitting the off-stump of Ollie Robinson (0).