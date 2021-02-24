3rd Test: England choose to bat first (Toss)

Ahmedabad, Feb 24 (IANS) England on Wednesday chose to bat first ahead of the third Test against India at the newly renamed Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera near Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The match is the only day-night Test in the four-match series, which is tied 1-1, and will be played with the pink ball.

England captain Joe Root said that James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley come back into the team in place of Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence, Moeen Ali and Olly Stone.

India captain Virat Kohli announced two changes to the squad that won the second Test by 227 runs. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah replaces Mohammed Siraj and all-rounder Washington Sundar comes in place of spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

England: Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma.

