3rd Test: England extend lead to 104 runs despite losing openers

At lunch, England are 182/2 in 68 overs with Dawid Malan (27 not out) and Joe Root (14 not out) at the crease.

Leeds, Aug 26 (IANS) England extended their lead to 104 runs despite losing openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed in the first session on the second day of the third Test at Headingley on Thursday.

Resuming from 120/0, the first hour of the day produced 21 runs for England. Coming from around the wicket, Mohammed Shami sneaked through the gate of Rory Burns (61) to hit the top of the off-stump, breaking the opening partnership at 135.

Hameed added just eight runs to his overnight score of 60. He played 28 dot balls before being knocked over by Ravindra Jadeja on the last ball of the 63rd over. Brought into the attack for the first time in the day, Jadeja got one to turn and bounce past the outside edge of 'ameed's forward defence to hit the top of the off-stump. It was the left-arm spinner's first wicket of the ongoing Test series.

Dawid Malan was encouraging on his return to Test cricket at three, remaining unbeaten at 27 with five crisp boundaries. With Joe Root looking solid, England can expect to get more runs added to the lead.

For India, Shami and Jadeja were the bright spots after taking a wicket each. Jasprit Bumrah was miserly in his spells but could not get a wicket. Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj were wayward in their line and length.

Brief scores (at lunch, Day 2}: England 182/2 in 68 overs (Haseeb Hammed 68, Rory Burns 61, Mohammed Shami 1/52, Ravindra Jadeja 1/16) vs India 78, lead by 104 runs

--IANS

