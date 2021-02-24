3rd Test: England reduced to 81/4, India take upper hand (Tea)

Ahmedabad, Feb 24 (IANS) Spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin and fast bowler Ishant Sharma struck early as India reduced England to 81/4 at the end of the first session of the day-night third Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

Ishant, playing in his 100th Test, gave India the breakthrough in the third over of the match with the dismissal of England opener Dom Sibley. Axar then trapped Jonny Bairstow inb front of the stumps off his very first ball of the match.