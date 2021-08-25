3rd Test: India bowled out for 78 in first innings

Leeds, Aug 25 (IANS) India were all out for 78 in their first innings on the first day of the third Test here at the Headingley on Wednesday. This is Indias third lowest total in England.

Rohit Sharma (19) and Ajinkya Rahane (18) were the top-scorers for India.

James Anderson started the riot picking the first three wickets. He had K.L. Rahul (0), Cheteshwar Pujara (1) and Virat Kohli (7) caught behind.