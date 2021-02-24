3rd Test: India end Day 1 at 99/3 wkts, replying to Eng's 112

Ahmedabad, Feb 24 (IANS) India, in reply to England's first-innnings' 112, were 99 for three wickets at close on the opening day of the third day-night Test against England here on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma was batting on 57 off 82 balls and Ajinkya Rahane was on one. India are still 13 runs short of matching England's total. Captain Virat Kohli was out for 27 just minutes before the close.