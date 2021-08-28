3rd Test: India succumb to innings defeat, series level at 1-1

Leeds, Aug 28 (IANS) India, who had entered fourth day with hopes of a fightback, succumbed to the pace of Ollie Robinson as they folded for 278 in the first session to lose the third Test by an innings and 76 runs here at Headingley on Saturday.

Robinson, the right-arm pace bowler, got the wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara, who couldn't add anything to his overnight 91, skipper Virat Kohli (55), Rishabh Pant (1) and Ishant Sharma (2) on Saturday morning to go with the wicket of Rohit Sharma that he got on Friday. He finished with 5/65.