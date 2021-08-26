3rd Test: Root's century takes England 345 runs ahead of India

India were dismissed for 78 on the first day on Wednesday.

Leeds, Aug 26 (IANS) India had backs to the wall despite making comeback by picking five wickets in the final session on the second day of the third Test as England, riding on captain Joe Root's 121, went to stumps at 423/8, 345 runs ahead.

Root's 23rd Test century was his third of this series and it helped England build on the opening partnership of 135. Both openers, Haseeb Hameed (68) and Rory Burns (61), couldn't go far after they resumed on the second day at 60 not out and 52 not out respectively.

Dawid Malan (70) and Root added 139 for the third wicket.

However, Malan was dismissed at the stroke of tea. Though India managed a comeback by picking wickets regularly in the third and final session, it was too late.

Brief scores

India 78 all out vs England 423/8 in 129 overs (J Root 121, D Malan 70, H Hameed 68, R Burns 61, M Shami 3/87, M Siraj 2/86, R Jadeja 2/88, J Bumrah 1/58)

