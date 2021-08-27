3rd Test: Sharma, Pujara put up resistance

Leeds, Aug 27 (IANS) India put up resistance through Rohit Sharma (batting 59) and Cheteshwar Pujara (batting 40) as the duo added 78 in the second session of the third day to take the fight to England camp. The visitors at 112/1, however, are still 242 runs behind England who were all out for 432 in their first innings.

India had begun the day well, removing the last two English wickets without much damage. England could add only nine to their overnight score.

Openers Sharma and K.L. Rahul (8) got off to a decent start but at the stroke of tea, the latter fell to pacer Craig Overton.

The post-lunch session, however, belonged to India as Pujara got into his groove and for once outscored his partner, quite adept at white ball cricket. As England searched for swing on the pitch that had flattened out, they made mistakes often giving easy runs on the legs of Pujara, who clipped the deliveries to boundary with comfort.

Both hit seven fours each and hit some glorious strokes. Sharma's standout shot was the straight drive off Sam Curran. He also hit a six over the

slips, deliberately guiding the upper cut over the third man fence.

Brief scores (at tea, Day 3): India 78 & 112/1 in 46 overs (R Sharma batting 59, C Pujara batting 40, C Overton 1/18) vs England 432 all out in 132.2 overs.

--IANS

kh/