3rd Test vs Eng: India take charge with Patel's 6-wkt haul (Stumps)

India lost the wicket of captain Virat Kohli late in the day after he had put on 64 runs for the third wicket with Rohit Sharma, who was batting on 57 (off 82 balls) at stumps.

India had earlier lost Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara early, both falling within six balls.

Gill and Sharma had survived the new ball in twilight period.