3x3 Pro Basketball League in March 2022 at Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Dec 16 (IANS) The Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and 3x3 Pro Basketball League Indian Sub-continent (3BL) will hold the 3BL Season III from March 5-27, 2022, in Chandigarh, BFI Secretary General Chander Mukhi Sharma said on Thursday. The league second season of the league was held in 2019.

"The BFI has granted the exclusive rights to 3BL to promote 3x3 Professional Basketball in India. 3BL will provide additional income and exposure to Basketball athletes," he said.

The 3BL becomes a key fixture in India's national basketball calendar that currently includes national championships across age groups.

Earlier, Sharma tweeted, "The Basketball Federation of India has once again stood up for the Players. The 3x3 professional league is to be held in March 2022 in Chandigarh. We wish all the players a great journey in this new chapter."

As in the previous season, there will be 18 franchises (12 men and six women) vying in 3BL Season III. The rosters for all teams will be announced after the draft ceremony.

3x3 is a form of basketball played with by three-a-side teams on a half court, with one basket. The game lasts for 10 minutes with sudden death at 21 points. The winner is the first team to score 21 or the team with the highest score at the end of the 10 minutes. 3x3 is FIBA's second official discipline and will be played in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

3BL league in India became an official league when BFI recognised it in May 2021, paving the way for national team players to participate in it.

