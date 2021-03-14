4th ODI: Punam's unbeaten 103 takes India to 266/4

Lucknow, March 14 (IANS) Punam Raut scored her third ODI century as India women scored 266/4 against South Africa on Sunday.

Harmanpreet Kaur smashed 54 off 35 balls to give India the stimulus in the final stages of their innings during the fourth ODI.

Punam and captain Mithali Raj (45) earlier put up 103 runs for the third wicket at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. This is the third time on the trot that Punam has scored more than 50 runs in the series as she ended the innings unbeaten on 104 off 123 balls.