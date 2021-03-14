4th ODI: SA beat India by 7 wkts, win series

Lucknow, March 14 (IANS) Mignon du Preez and Lizelle Lee led a clinical batting effort from South Africa women as they beat India by seven wickets in the fourth ODI here on Sunday. South Africa have thus taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Lee (69), captain Laura Wolvaardt (53), Lara Goodall (59 not out) and du Preez (61) all scored half centuries as South Africa chased down India's 266/4 with eight balls remaining. Mansi Joshi, Rajeshwari Gayakward and Harmanpreet Kaur were the wicket takers for India.