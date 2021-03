4th T20I: England win toss, choose to bowl (Toss)

Ahmedabad, March 18 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the fourth T20I against India on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera near Ahmedabad.

England lead the series 2-1 and are one win away from sealing a series win.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood