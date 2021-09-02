4th Test: Indian players wear black armbands in Paranjape's honour

London, Sep 2 (IANS) The Indian cricket team is sporting black armbands on the first day of the fourth Test against England at The Oval in honour of renowned cricket coach Vasudeo Paranjape, fondly known as Vasoo Paranjape.

"The Indian Cricket Team is sporting black armbands today to honour the demise of Shri Vasudev Paranjape (sic). #TeamIndia," read the tweet from the BCCI with a picture of the Indian team wearing the black armbands while standing for the national anthem.