4th Test: Pant's 101, Sundar give India 89-run lead (Stumps)

Ahmedabad, March 5 (IANS) Rishabh Pant's third Test century (101 off 118 balls) and Washington Sundar's unbeaten 60 on Friday took India to 294/7 wickets at close of the second day of the fourth Test against England -- a lead of 89 runs. Axar Patel was the other unbeaten batsman with 11.
Pant played a typical counter-attacking knock. He and Sundar scored 113 runs for the seventh wicket.
Brief scores: England 205 all out (Ben Stokes 55, Dan Lawrence 46; Axar Patel 4/68, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/47) India 294/7 wkts (Rishabh Pant 101, Washington Sundar 60 batting; James Anderson 3/40)
--IANS
rkm/qma