4th Test: Patel takes 2 as England reduced to 74/3 (Lunch)

Ahmedabad: Axar Patel took two wickets while Mohammed Siraj dismissed England captain Joe Root as India reduced the visitors to 74/3 in the first session on Day 1 of the fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes then propped up the England innings, putting up a partnership of 44 runs to see them through to lunch. Bairstow was on 28 while Stokes had made 24 runs when the umpires led the players back into the pavilion.