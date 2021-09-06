4th Test: PM Modi, Ganguly, Tendulkar take to Twitter to hail Team India

India bowled out England, chasing 368 for victory, for 210 in their second innings on the fifth and final day to win the Test.

London, Sep 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former India stars took to Twitter on Monday night to congratulate and praise the Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team for beating England by 157 runs in the fourth Test at The Oval and taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

PM Modi termed it a great day for India both on the vaccination front and cricket field. Said Modi: "Great day (again) on the vaccination front and on the cricket pitch. As always, #TeamIndia wins!" India has on Monday vaccinated one crore people.

Former India players hailed the team for consistently making comebacks.

Said former India opener Virender Sehwag: "Comeback karke consistently jeetne waale ko #TeamIndia kehte hain (One that makes comebacks consistently to win matches is called Team India). So proud of this Team #ENGvIND."

BCCI president and former captain Sourav Ganguly said, Indian cricket is far ahead of the rest in terms of the its power to absorb pressure. He tweeted, "Great show ..The skill is the difference but the biggest difference is the absorbing power of pressure..Indian cricket is far ahead than the rest @BCCI".

India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar said the team "kept bouncing back after every setback" and asked the boys to make it 3-1 now.

Said Tendulkar. "What a comeback! (Flag of India) (Clapping hands sign). The boys just kept bouncing back after every setback. What a way to stamp authority on the last day when England were 77/0. Way to go guys! Let's make it 3-1. (Grinning face emoticon). #ENGvIND".

Terming the victory as "spectacular", BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in his tweet, "If Lord's was special, today's win at The Oval is spectacular. #TeamIndia thrives on challenges and loves to overcome them. Congratulations to the entire group for an incredible performance. @Jaspritbumrah93's journey to 100 Test wickets has been phenomenal #ENGvIND".

Former India middle-order batsman Yuvraj Singh praised the bowlers for making the win possible. "Great win boys ! Amazing stuff (Flag of India) bowlers have done it again !! Congratulations to @Jaspritbumrah93 on fastest 100 test wickets #gamechanger great to see @y_umesh coming back with a bang! Aur @imShard aapki batting ke to kya kehney (what to say about your batting, Shardul). (Clapping hands sign) #INDvENG".

Former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik saw the beauty of Test cricket in India's phenomenal win "The beauty of Test cricket. Team INDIA reaching new heights every series Flag of India. That's it, that's the tweet," he said.

For ex-India pacer Venkatesh Prasad, Shardul Thakur, and Rohit Sharma were the standout performers. said Prasad, "What an incredible comeback by India after the first day. Shardul Thakur and Rohit Sharma were the standout performers and the bowlers were terrific especially in the second innings. A win to remember #ENGvIND".

Shikhar Dhawan hailed the team, "Congratulations to this amazing team (Flag of India, Clapping hands sign) So proud of you boys (Smiling face emoticon with smiling eyes)".

Suresh Raina said: "So proud of the boys for playing exceptionally well. Congratulations Team India Flag of IndiaMany more to come #INDvENG (Raising hands emoticon)".

