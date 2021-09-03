4th Test: Pope helps England take lead

London, Sep 3 (IANS) Ollie Pope scored a flawless half-century (batting 74 off 143 balls) to help England move to 227/7 at tea, 36 runs ahead of India's first innings total, on the second day of the fourth Test against India here on Friday.

Pope played tight and stitched half-century partnerships with Jonny Bairstow (37) and Moeen Ali (35) to bring the host back into the game when they had looked down and out early on second morning, being 62/5.