5 footballers banned for on-field brawl in China

The game between Yanbian Longding and Sichuan Minzu on Wednesday was interrupted in the 60th minute when a group fight broke out. As a result, the referee had to dismiss four players with straight red cards before the match could resume, reports Xinhua.

Beijing, June 12 (IANS) Five Chinese football players have been banned for eight games up to one year for brawling on the pitch during a domestic third-division league game, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) has said.

Li Yiying of Yanbian Longding was handed a one year ban and fined 80,000 yuan (Rs.9,15,900 approximately), on Friday. His teammate Liu Bo was suspended for eight months and fined 60,000 yuan (Rs.6,86,900) while Wu Qingsong received a relatively lenient punishment, an eight-game ban and a 20,000 yuan (Rs.2,28,900) fine.

He Quan of Sichuan Minzu was banned for six months with a fine of 40,000 yuan (Rs.4,57,900). His teammate Liu Jiqiang was suspended for 10 games and fined 30,000 yuan (Rs.343,400).

The two clubs were fined 120,000 yuan each (Rs.13.73 lakh).

The CFA said in a notice that any violations of the CFA disciplinary code would be punished strictly.

--IANS

qma/