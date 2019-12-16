5 Players capable of causing a KKR-RCB bidding war

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) share a rivalry which dates back to the opening day of the first edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). New Zealand opener Brendon McCullum smashed an unbeaten 158 with the latter bowled out for just 82, setting the stage for an intense relationship. One is certainly guaranteed a nail-biting finish when these two franchises face off, as evident from the clash at the Chinnaswamy stadium last season where one could hardly predict a winner till the last ball.

Both teams have indicated a desire to invest in attacking players capable of changing the game single-handedly over the years, which could very well result in a bidding war between them at the upcoming auction. Will we witness another nail-biting intense clash off the field at the auction table? One can only wait and watch.

1) David Miller:

The Proteas cricketer is one of the best in the business when it comes to T20 cricket, as evident from his game-changing knocks over the years. Miller has been a proven match-winner over the years, with his ability to hit the ball into the stands effortlessly a source of immense fear in the hearts of opposition bowlers. The 30-year-old batsman is certainly an excellent addition to the RCB lineup which has been extremely dependent on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in recent times, to get them across the line.

Miller enjoys the ability to combine aggression with caution as per the requirements of the situation making him a prized asset. The batsman is also a quality addition to the Knight Riders camp which lacks proven big-hitters barring Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik. There will certainly be lesser pressure on the duo in case Miller fills in the gap left by Robin Uthappa's departure. 1850 runs in 79 IPL matches at a strike rate of 138, certainly make him all the more irresistible.

2) Chris Lynn:

The Australian batsman is an extremely reliable choice at the top of the order, considering his ability to smash the ball to all corners of the ground with jaw-dropping consistency. The Knight Riders however opted to release Lynn, deeming him as an unfeasible option despite having retained him in the 2019 auction. The 29-year-old however may have forced the franchise to take a hard look at their decision-making, after scripting history during the Abu Dhabi T10 league. Lynn smashed 91 runs off 30 deliveries in an innings comprising of nine boundaries and seven sixes, giving the world another glimpse at his ability to destroy the opposition. His brilliant batting performance might very well urge RCB to invest in Lynn at the top of the order, with skipper Kohli more comfortable at his usual No 3 spot.

Lynn will further be a massive asset at the Chinnaswamy stadium, which boasts of perfect conditions for batting and small boundaries. The Knight Riders on the other hand, are on the lookout for a reliable opener and who better than their former opener who is well versed with the tactics and team management. Coach Brendon McCullum holds the Australian opener in high regard and could very splurge it out for his services, resulting in a bidding war.

3) Jimmy Neesham:

The New Zealand all-rounder is an extremely reliable option for any franchise looking to invest in a quality cricketer, capable of keeping the opposition under pressure with the ball and ensuring consistency with the bat. Neesham was a quality-performer in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 for the Kiwis, with his ability to deceive the opposition with variations and game-changing knocks down the order. The 29-year-old will be a good addition to the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad, which has been crying out for a reliable all-rounder capable of ensuring consistent performances. Neesham could very well be the perfect solution having delivered some of his best performances under former Black Caps coach Mike Hesson, who is closely involved with the franchise.

The Kolkata Knight Riders are also in need of a genuine all-rounder barring Andre Russell, after the failures of Rovman Powell and Carlos Braithwaite in the last few editions. Neesham will be a good fit to the squad, with his variations and quality all-round gameplay.

4) Kesrick Williams:

The Windies cricketer is an extremely shrewd bowler with his ability to pick wickets at regular intervals, while at the same time maintaining a decent economy rate. Williams has been a consistent performer in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) over the years, and is also a quality performer in T20Is as evident from his record of 41 wickets in 24 games at a strike rate of 12.7. The pacer was further impressive in the recently concluded T20I series against India, with his variations and cricketing acumen.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have been on the lookout for a reliable pacer, capable of deceiving the opposition on the batsman-friendly pitches at the Chinnaswamy stadium, and Williams fits the bill perfectly. The Knight Riders on the other hand, lack a genuine pacer with experience in the bowling attack which has cost them many games in the previous edition of the IPL. Williams is the perfect solution to that requirement.

5) Chris Woakes:

The technically gifted bowling all-rounder is an excellent performer in the T20 circuit, and has further carved a reputation of being a game-changer. Woakes has been a top performer for England in recent times, and further made his presence felt during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as well. The 30-year-old will certainly be a superb addition to any side looking for an alternative to Pat Cummins who is expected to be extremely expensive. Woakes will be a good choice for the Kolkata Knight Riders, the franchise for which he made his debut in the IPL back in 2017, accounting for 17 wickets in 13 games.

The Englishman is a reliable performer with the new ball which is something the Knight Riders have missed in the previous edition. The Royal Challengers Bangalore on the other hand, are on the lookout for a reliable pacer capable of leading a young attack comprising of the likes of Navdeep Saini and Mohammad Siraj. Woakes will provide some much-needed stability to the bowling attack.

