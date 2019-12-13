5 Players capable of causing a MI-CSK bidding war

The rivalry shared between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is arguably the greatest amongst franchises in any T20 League over the years. The arrival of players from these two sides on to the pitch while facing off, is greeted with a wave of applause and supreme excitement, in anticipation of a glorious cricketing duel. MI skipper Rohit Sharma further went to the extent of terming the rivalry shared between the two sides as nothing short of an 'El-Classico', which is an indication of the respect commanded by the fixture.

The battle is set to extend to the auction table with some of the best in the business available for acquisition. One can very well expect a bidding war to take place, which will of much excitement to fans, critics and audiences from all over the world:

1) Eoin Morgan:

The big-hitting Englishman is considered one of the best batsmen in the shortest format of the game, with his free-flowing gameplay and ability to adapt to any situation. His ability to switch gears was certainly on show during the 2019 World Cup where he mixed maturity with aggression whenever the situation demanded. Morgan will be a quality addition to the Mumbai Indians batting lineup, considering the inconsistency of Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard during the last edition. The 33-year-old is also an excellent fielder, which will boost the morale of the players as well as set an example to the other youngsters in the squad. The Chennai Super Kings, have been extremely reliant on skipper MS Dhoni in the last few editions, which came back to haunt them in the final of the previous edition.

The addition of an experienced campaigner like Eoin Morgan, will add some much-needed maturity and composure to the batting lineup, reducing the pressure on Dhoni as well. The Englishman is further an excellent runner between the wickets which will make the CSK skipper a very pleased man.

2) Tom Banton:

The English wicketkeeper batsman has been hailed as the future of English cricket, due to his fearless gameplay and supreme dominance over the bowlers, with comparisons drawn to star batsman Jos Buttler. Banton idolises AB de Villiers which is certainly evident from his unorthodox gameplay and bottom handed shots, developed over years of playing hockey. The 21-year-old has already drawn inquiries from both the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, which is an indication of his glowing reputation. The former have opted to release Evin Lewis, which makes the acquisition of Banton a no-brainer.

The Chennai Super Kings on the other hand, are on the lookout for an alternate to opener Shane Watson, who had a topsy-turvy campaign last season making the Englishman a fine addition to the squad. The 21-year-old has expressed his desire to represent the Mumbai Indians, which will certainly add an edge to the auction.

3) Glenn Maxwell:

The big-hitting Australian cricketer is one of the worst opponents for any bowling attack when on song. Maxwell enjoys the ability to score runs freely against the best of opposition, with his free-flowing stroke play and adaptability. The 31-year-old will be a good addition to the Mumbai lineup, with his big-hitting skills and game-changing abilities. The addition of a player like Maxwell will further reduce the burden on Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma, in case of a poor campaign for Kieron Pollard.

The Australian can also bat at any position and chip in with a few very handy overs on the slow, turning track in Chennai. His tireless running on the field and agility makes Maxwell a quality option for the Chennai Super Kings as well.

4) Nathan Coulter-Nile:

The Australian cricketer is one of the shrewdest players in the shortest format of the game in Indian conditions, considering his ability to maintain a nagging line and length, before backing it up with the right variations. Coulter Nile's control and ability to slip in yorkers when the batsman least expects one, makes him a handful for any opposition. Not only this, the 32-year-old can further smash the ball a long way as evident from his performances during the ICC World Cup 2019, where he took the West Indies bowling attack to the cleaners.

The Mumbai Indians are currently in need of a quality pacer capable of providing quality backup to Lasith Malinga, considering his age and declining fitness. Coulter-Nile will certainly be a handy option down the order as well. The Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand are on the lookout for a player who can provide an alternative to Dwayne Bravo, considering his battle with injuries and declining agility. Coulter Nile will be the perfect replacement with his ability to finish the game off, and also baffle the opposition with the ball.

5) Robin Uthappa:

The 34-year-old is one of the most experienced domestic cricketers out there, and boasts of immense experience in the shortest format of the game. Uthappa's ability to keep the scoreboard ticking and switch gears when deemed necessary without taking risks, further makes him all the more attractive. The cricketer who represented KKR in the last edition of the tournament, will be a quality addition to the Mumbai Indians lineup which recently opted to release Yuvraj Singh.

Uthappa's addition will add stability and quality backup for Ishan Kishan whose reckless gameplay drew criticism. CSK on the other hand, managed to convert Ambati Rayadu into one of the best players in the league after promoting him to the top of the order, despite being written off by the Mumbai Indians. Uthappa can very well emerge as a quality addition in the middle order, and lead the side on to wins under pressure.

Images Courtesy: AFP, AP, BCCI, Twitter



