5 players who could be Kohli's surprise package at World T20

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has generated a lot of buzz and excitement with regard to the side's final squad for the upcoming ICC World T20 in Australia, following his remarks during the post-match conference of the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Indore. Kohli hinted that there would be one player in the squad for the elite tournament, who will be a 'surprise package' and capable of bowling with pace, bounce. The 31-year-old's remarks will certainly come as a major boost to the hopes of all those bowlers who have been slogging it out in the domestic circuit, with hope of getting a chance at the highest level. Let's take a look at five pacers who could be Kohli's surprise package at the World T20 in Australia:

1) Prasidh Krishna:

The 23-year-old fast bowler is capable of hitting the late 140 kmph consistently, and has been a consistent performer in the domestic circuit. A major reason behind this success has been the rigorous training undergone at the MRF Pace Foundation at Chennai, under the supervision of legendary Australian cricketer Glenn McGrath. The pacer's excellent performances have certainly been in the limelight during the recently concluded edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he accounting for 17 wickets from 8 matches. Prasidh has also been a quality performer for his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, picking wickets at a consistent pace. The pacer further drew praise from Kohli during the post-match conference for his performances in domestic cricket, with the Team India skipper hailing his consistency. A fine performance for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020, could very well see him seal the slot reserved for the surprise package.

2) Mohammed Siraj:

The Hyderabad fast bowler is more than capable of bowling at a fiery pace and unnerving the opposition with excellent bounce, as evident from his performances during the side's recent Ranji Trophy clash against Kerala. Siraj has picked 17 wickets in four Ranji clashes this season for his side, which is certainly excellent to say the least. He further accounted for 13 wickets in 7 matches at an economy rate of 6.60 during the recent edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The fast bowler will certainly be amongst the players deemed capable of being the 'surprise package' for Team India, considering his capabilities. Consistent performances from Siraj in the upcoming clashes as well as a quality performance in the IPL 2020 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) led by Kohli, will certainly play a key role in sealing his berth in the Indian team.

3) Khaleel Ahmed:

The 22-year-old fast bowler is considered a worthy successor to legendary left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan, with his ability to consistently bowl over 140 km/h and generate decent bounce. The left-arm pacer has been hailed by none other than the latter himself as a bright prospect, which is an indication of his talent and prowess. Team India have been on the lookout for a left-arm pacer to complement the right-arm fast bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami, as well as add variety to the attack. Khaleel's performances will be under the radar during the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he represents the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Quality performances could very well see him getting a chance in the elite tournament.

4) Siddarth Kaul:

The 29-year-old pacer enjoys the ability to bowl at a decent pace while at the same time generate quality bounce, making him a top quality addition to any side in the shortest format. Siddarth has been a solid performer for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with his control over line and length without compromising on pace. The pacer's talent was certainly on show during the 2019-20 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he picked 16 wickets in 8 matches at an economy rate of 4.55. He was further a quality performer during the recent edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he accounted for 13 wickets in 11 matches at a strike rate of 15.9. Kaul has all the skills necessary to make a mark on the tracks which Australia has to offer. He will certainly be a worthy addition to the squad.

5) Kamlesh Nagarkoti:

The 20-year-old fast bowler is considered amongst the fastest bowlers in Indian cricket currently, and hailed by one and all for his maturity beyond the years. Kamlesh is highly rated by Team India coach Ravi Shastri who has openly expressed his willingness to include the youngster in the Indian team, on the back of consistent performances. While the pacer has been affected by injuries in recent times restricting his appearances, Kamlesh's talent has never been under doubt. The fast-bowler might very well be fast-tracked into the Indian T20I squad for the World Cup, if he remains injury free and delivers impressive performances.



