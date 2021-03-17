5th ODI: India all out for 189 despite Mithali's 79 not out

Lucknow, March 17 (IANS) Captain Mithali Raj was unbeaten on 79 but she hardly found support from the rest of the team as India women were all out for 189 batting first in the fifth ODI against South Africa on Wednesday.

While India looked set for a competitive total when Harmanpreet Kaur (30) was in the middle with Mithali, the hosts fell apart after the former retired hurt in the 31st over. Harmanpreet and Mithali put up 71 for the fourth wicket.