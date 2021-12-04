70th All India Police Hockey: CISF Delhi trounce West Bengal Police in thrilling encounter

While the first two quarters ended in a stalemate, the scoreboard opened in the 40th minute via Sushil Kullu's goal and they doubled the lead in the 46th minute through Anjel Minz's field goal. Although West Bengal Police made a late surge in the 47th minute with Captain Pramod Kumar Singh's goal, their team could not breach the CISF Delhi's defence.

Bengaluru, Dec 4 (IANS) Day three of the ongoing 70th All India Police Hockey Championship witnessed enthralling matches that kept the spectators excited. One of the most thrilling matches of the day was between the CISF Delhi and West Bengal Police which was evenly fought by both teams.

In another intensely fought match, Maharashtra State Police lost to Tamil Nadu Police 1-2 in their pool F encounter. It was goals by M Kaliraj (9') and V Surender (41') that helped the Tamil Nadu Police clinch the winning points from this match. Prithviraj Salunkhe (33') was the lone goal scorer for Maharashtra Police.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Police beat Tamil Nadu Police 1-0 in their pool B encounter. It was Captain Vaishale Sul who led the team from the front to ensure a goal in the 24th minute and they stitched together a strong defence to keep the Tamil Nadu women from scoring.

Playing the second match of the day, ITBP Jalandhar outclassed Rajasthan Police 19-2 in their pool H match. Goals were scored by Sunil Kujur (3', 21'), Jaswinder Singh (20', 31', 35', 59'), Gagandeep Singh (24', 33', 58'), MC Meetei (30', 37'), Ashish Kumar (38'), SN Topno (41'), Shiraj Alam (46', 52'), Sukhdev Singh (48'), Harvinder Singh (50', 53') and Ravi Xess (58'). For Rajasthan, two consolation goals were scored by Abhay (54', 55').

In the third match of the day, Chhattisgarh Police trounced Puducherry Police 6-1 in their pool E encounter. Pramod Harpal (19', 45') scored a double while Navin Khalkho (11'), Alok Toppo (15'), Dhirendra Yadav (21'), Vinoj Lakra (33') scored a goal each to ensure Chhattisgarh added the three winning points to advance in the tournament. For Puducherry, K Dominic Santhos 53') scored the lone goal.

On Sunday, hosts Karnataka Police will take on Haryana Police.

