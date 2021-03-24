8 wrestlers picked for Senior Asian Championship

In the free style category, Ravinder (61kg), Karan (70kg), Narsingh Yadav (79kg), and Sanjeet (92kg) were selected while Sandeep (55kg), Neeraj (63kg), Kuldeep Malik (72 kg), and Harpreet (82kg) were picked in the Greco Roman style, the WFI said in a statement.

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Eight wrestlers, four each free style and Greco Roman style, have been picked for the upcoming Senior Asian Wrestling Championship, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) announced on Wednesday.

The selection trials were held at Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi in the two non-Olympic weight categories, free style and Greco Roman style.

On Monday, the WFI had announced the selection of five women wrestlers in five Olympic weight categories for the Asian Olympic Qualifying Event and Senior Asian Wrestling Championship, to be held in Kazakhstan from April 9 to 18.

The selected wrestlers were: Seema (50 Kg), Anshu Malik (57 Kg), Sonam Malik (62 Kg), Nisha (68 Kg), and Pooja (76 Kg).

The WFI statement on Monday had also said that the selection trials in the remaining four weight categories for Asian Championship would be held on March 27.

