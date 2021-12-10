889 commandos to guard West Indies series in Karachi

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) The Karachi police have chalked out a security plan for the scheduled three Twenty20s and three One-day internationals between Pakistan and West Indies starting at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 13, The News reported.

The plan was devised in a meeting presided over by Additional Inspector General Imran Yaqoob Minhas at the Sindh Boys Scouts Auditorium on Thursday. DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed gave a briefing on the strict security measures taken for the tour.