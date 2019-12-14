A lot of you guys didn't think we would take T20I series into a final game : Pollard

Chennai: West Indies captain Kieron Pollard says that the team performed better than what was expected of them in their T20I series against India and so it won't be difficult to pick themselves up after a heavy defeat in the last match of the rubber for the upcoming ODI leg of their tour.

"Not difficult (to pick ourselves up). Again, there is (are) a lot of positives coming out of this series," Pollard told reporters ahead of the first ODI which will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

"You're talking about it being difficult and I'm talking about positivity. But, no, it's a different format altogether and a couple of different guys - six guys I think - coming in who have been here since the start of November, I think. So, they've been working hard to get an opportunity to see how the Indian team goes about things and hopefully we can plan and execute it better."

Pollard said that the fact that the visitors could push the series into a decider against a strong Indian side was a positive in itself. West Indies won the second T20I by eight wickets before losing the third by 67 runs.

"We've brought the series into a final game here, which I'm sure a lot of you guys didn't think it wouldn't happen, if I'm being honest. But, it has happened for us, which means guys are doing the right thing and we're going to continue our way how we prepare," he said.

Pacer Kesrick Williams has carried his Caribbean Premier League form to the series, in which he managed to hold his own against Indian captain Virat Kohli.

"You see his stats in T20 cricket, it's up there in terms of being able to do well," Pollard said of Williams. "Again, it's a positive for us. And him bouncing back after that first game as well and coming and showing his mettle I think that was well done. There's still room for improvement for him and each and every one of us. But again, yes, that's a positive he can take out of this series.

"Even young Walshy (Hayden Walsh jr.). He bowled very well in the last couple of games. I think it was a very good track here and a couple of bad balls and you are going to get that. He's finding his feet now in international cricket. All in all, yes we lost 2-1, but I thought the guys stood up for themselves this series and that was very, very well done in that aspect."