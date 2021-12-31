A year of unprecedented successes and one major embarrassment for Indian cricket

The year 2021 has been a rollercoaster ride for the Indian team to all intents and purposes. There have been several highs as well as lows of grand proportions. Great successes in Australia and England were followed by failures in the World Test Championship final and the World T20 in the UAE. And then there was a change of guard in limited-overs cricket. Here we look at how the year gone by panned out for the Indian team right from the month of January till December.

Australia conquered again

India played one of the great Test rubbers of recent times. After being bowled for a shocking 36 in their second innings in Adelaide, the team under Ajinkya Rahane – in the absence of Virat Kohli who flew back home for the birth of his first child -- showed great character in the remainder of the series.

Heading into the new year, with the four-game Test series tied at 1-1, India showed great resilience to earn a draw at Sydney. On the last day, they needed 309 more to win with eight wickets in hand. Cheteshwar Pujara (77), Rishabh Pant (97), Hanuma Vihari (23* off 161 balls) and Ravichandran Ashwin (39* off 128 balls) batted for their life, particularly the latter two, as the visitors finished on 334/5 to deny Australia what appeared an imminent win at the end of the penultimate day.

In the last match of the series, the Indian batsmen again rose to the occasion and breached Australia's long-time fortress at the Gabba. India needed 324 more to win on the last day with all their wickets intact and they pulled off a major heist with Shubman Gill (91), Cheteshwar Pujara (56) and Rishabh Pant (89*) contributing in the three-wicket win. It was Australia's first defeat at the venue in 32 years as India took the series 2-1.

England draw first blood but normalcy restored later

After the high of the triumph against Australia, India were brought down a peg or two by England in the first Test in Chennai. However, Axar Patel (27 wickets in three games) and Ravichandran Ashwin (32 in four games, 26 in last three) took complete control of the proceedings thereafter and England just had no answers to their guile, losing the remaining three Tests to lose the rubber 3-1. In the ensuing T20I and ODI series too, India prevailed over their opponents 3-2 and 2-1, respectively.

Disappointment at the World Test Championship final alleviated by domination against hosts England

India played New Zealand in the World Test championship final in June but just couldn't live up to their reputation and lost the game badly hit by rain. However, they made amends to some extent by dominating England in England in the ensuing five-game Test rubber. They were leading 2-1 before the fifth and final Test couldn't be staged on account of a Covid-19 scare. By the end of the penultimate game, the loss against New Zealand was forgotten like a bad dream.

During this time, India also sent a team under Shikhar Dhawan to Sri Lanka for ODIs and T20Is. They won the ODI series 2-1, however the T20I rubber they lost 2-1.

Then India reached their nadir in the World T20

Virat Kohli's last T20I competition as India captain proved the lowest point of the year for the team and fans. The Men in Blue went into the tournament as red-hot favourites but shock defeats against arch-rivals Pakistan and New Zealand in their first two matches, as it turned out later, laid the foundation for their Super-12 exit. A few weeks later Kohli was removed from the ODI captaincy. Leaving the T20I captaincy was his own decision though.

Back on their own soil, India mesmerise New Zealand in T20Is and Tests

India, under new T20I captain Rohit Sharma, won all three T20Is to whitewash New Zealand. In the following Test series, the Kiwis showed great determination to prevent India from winning the first Test. Shreyas Iyer, on Test debut, made waves by becoming the first Indian to score a century and a fifty in his debut match. It was a shame that the team couldn't finish the job. However, normalcy was restored in the second and last Test as Kohli returned from his rest to lead the team. Ajaz Patel took 10 wickets in an innings for New Zealand – third bowler in history to do that -- but couldn't stop the Indians from registering a commanding win with Mayank Agarwal returning to form with a century and a fifty in the game.

India thrash South Africa in the first Test

More success came India's way as Virat Kohli's men beat South Africa in the first Test at Centurion in the last international match of the year for India. After KL Rahul (123) helped India reach 327, Mohammed Shami took a five-for as the hosts conceded a massive 130-run first-innings lead. South Africa's batting again failed in the second innings as chasing 305 to win, they fell short by a massive 113 runs to hand India a 1-0 lead in the three-game rubber.

