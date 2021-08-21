AAFC Cup: TK Mohun Bagan win to keep qualification hopes alive

Bagan went behind midway through the first half as Aisam Ibrahim (24th minute) broke the deadlock for the home team. Maziya maintained the lead in the remaining part of the first half.

Male, Aug 21 (IANS) ATK Mohun Bagan came back strongly in the second half to beat Maziya S&RC 3-1 in a Group D encounter of the 2021 AFC Cup qualifiers at the Maldives National Football Stadium on Saturday. They thus maintained their chances of reaching the knockouts.

But the Mariners, who had defeated Bengaluru FC in their first league match here, came back strongly in the second half to net thrice through Liston Colaco (48th), Roy Krishna (64th), and Manvir Singh (77th) to seal a superb victory.

Substitute Hugo Boumous provide two assists in the Mariners' win.

The second win in as many games keeps alive their hopes of advancing to the next round from this four-team group.

The Kolkata giants will next take on Bashundhara Kings in the Group D encounter on August 24, Tuesday. Bashundhara have four points from two games while Bagan have six.

--IANS

bsk