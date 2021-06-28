AAI chief congratulates India women's archery team on World Cup Stage 3 win

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Archery Association of India chief and Union Minister Arjun Munda congratulated the Indian Women's team for the historic victory at Archery World Cup stage 3 in Paris amidst COVID-19 pandemic.



"Not only Jharkhand, but they're also daughters of India. Despite COVID-19 pandemic and mental pressure, they did their best. I congratulate them for the historic victory," Arjun Munda told ANI.

India women's recurve team comprising of Deepika Kumari, Komalika Bari, and Ankita Bhakat on Sunday bagged a gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris. The team defeated Mexico 5-1 in the finals and as a result, this side has now won two gold medals in 2021.

Earlier, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) also congratulated India's ace archer Deepika Kumari on Monday for regaining the World No. 1 ranking in women's individual recurve as World Archery unveiled its latest rankings. She completed her hattrick of gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris on Sunday by winning the Recurve individual event 6-0.

This was Deepika's second individual World Cup Gold medal of 2021 and the third gold of the day as she had earlier won gold in the women's team and mixed team event on Sunday.

The husband-wife duo of Deepika and Atanu proceeded to clinch their first World Cup gold medal as a pair after defeating the Dutch pair of Gabriela Schloesser and Sjef Van Den Berg 5-3 after being a set down. (ANI)

