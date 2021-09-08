Aaradhya, Anvi triumph in AITA Champions Series tennis

Bengaluru, Sep 8 (IANS) Top seed Aaradhya Dwiwedi defeated the in-form Sanchit Sudhir Rau 6-4, 6-3 to emerge champion in the boys' category of the AITA Champions Series 3 (CS3) U-14 tennis tournament played under the aegis of KSLTA, here on Wednesday.

In the girls' category, top-ranked Anvi Punaganti bagging the honours, beating Aditi Balmurugan 6-0, 6-0 in a one-sided final. The 12-year-old won her second U-14 title of the season after bagging her maiden crown in April, earlier this year. The 7th standard student of DPS South put her forehand to good use. Her opponent made too many unforced errors and that also contributed to Anvi's lopsided win, the KSLtA informed in a relese.