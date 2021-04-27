AB de Villiers: A player for the ages 

Virat Kohli calls him the best player ever. David Warner idolizes him. But it never looks like de Villiers ever thinks of such accolades. He means business. The South African, at 37, is like six-time Ballon d'Or holder Lionel Messi with the ball on his feet, dribbling past the opponents, converting assists into goals or finding the back of the net all by himself.

Every generation produces one special cricketing talent to remember for the ages and AB de Villiers will be the one for our times. Saying that 'he is a special player' will be an understatement to describe him as the former South Africa captain continues to age like a fine wine.

He stepped into bat for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday against Delhi Capitals (DC), when his side was reeling at 111/4. with the capital franchise looking in control of the proceedings. But de Villiers remained calm with nearly five overs to play, scoring at a run a ball, before he changed gear to accelerate the scoring rate.

His presence on the field comes as an assurance to RCB dug out and he lived up to it. He remained unbeaten on 75 off 42 deliveries with his innings stitched with three boundaries and five hits over the fence. It helped the Bangalore franchise to not only reach a respectable and unanticipated total of 171/5 in the stipulated 20 overs but also defend it by 1 run.

De Villiers has now scored 204 runs in IPL 2021 with the highest score of an unbeaten 76. He averages a spectacular 68 in the ongoing season and remains the most important player in the side which has Kohli and Glenn Maxwell in their ranks.