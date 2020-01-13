AB de Villiers confident ahead of BBL debut

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 13 (ANI): Ahead of his Big Bash League (BBL) debut, flamboyant batsman AB de Villiers on Monday exuded confidence and said he has a big role to play for the Brisbane Heat in the megaevent.

"I always feel pressure. Wherever I play around world, either a club game or the World Cup semi-finals, I feel the same kind of pressure, the pressure I put on myself to perform at the best of my ability," cricket.com.au quoted de Villiers as saying.



"I've got a big role to play as an individual not just as a cricketer and I'm looking forward to the challenge," he added.

De Villiers has slammed the fastest ever century in One Day Internationals in just 31 balls. The right-handed batsman is famous for his swashbuckling cricketing skills in the shortest format of the game.

"The butterflies I'm getting in my stomach is a good sign," said de Villers.

"All I can do is go out and enjoy myself and hopefully have an impact on the game with the batting," he added.

Heat are languishing at the bottom half of the table with eight points. The team will next lock horns with Adelaide Strikers on January 14. (ANI)

