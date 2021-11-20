AB de Villiers was in class of his own, always a team man: Graeme Smith

Johannesburg [South Africa], November 20 (ANI): Following the retirement of AB de Villiers, Cricket South Africa (CSA) Director of Cricket Graeme Smith said the maverick Proteas batter was in the class of his own.



"It's safe to say that AB is in a class of his own," commented Cricket South Africa (CSA) Director of Cricket Graeme Smith in an official release.

"I was fortunate enough to not only play with him, but to captain him as well. Always a team man, AB was never afraid to step up to the plate in whatever capacity his team needed him in. He has batted, bowled and kept wicket for South Africa with the same passion and drive he puts into every task requested of him -- we won't even mention the outstanding fielder that he was on top of it all," he added.

Further talking about AB de Villiers, Smith said: "It won't just be fans of South African cricket who will miss his presence on any and every cricket surface in the world, but his fans and former teammates from around the world as well. He is one of South African cricket's most beloved products and we are proud of how he has represented his country, whether in or out of Proteas clothing. I'm certain this won't be the last we will see of AB and I wish him all the best for all of his future endeavours."

Former Proteas batsman, AB de Villiers, had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday, calling time on his participation in all T20 leagues across the world. This follows his retirement from international cricket in May of 2018.

At 37 years of age, the icon ended his career with 9,424 T20 runs at a strike rate of 150.13 in 320 innings. He was not out 67 times, with four centuries, 69 fifties and a high score of 133 not-out. He also took 230 catches and registered 18 stumpings. (ANI)

