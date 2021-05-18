AB de Villiers's no to comeback as SA names squads for WI, Ireland

Johannesburg, May 18 (IANS) Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers will not come out of his international retirement, said Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday while announcing squads for the upcoming tours of the West Indies and Ireland.

"Discussions with AB de Villiers have concluded, with the batsman deciding once and for all that his retirement will remain final," said CSA in a statement.

de Villiers, who retired from all forms of international cricket in 2018, had said during the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) that he would have a discussion with CSA about returning for this year's T20 World Cup.

CSA announced a 19-man squad, to that be led by Dean Elgar, for two Test matches in the West Indies that will be played from June 10 to 22. A 20-man squad led by Temba Bavuma has also been named for the five-match T20I series against the West Indies, following the Tests, and a limited overs tour of Ireland in July.

The T20I series against West Indies will be played from June 26 to July 3. After that the Proteas will play a three-match ODI series in Ireland from July 11 to 16, and a three-match T20I series from July 20 to 25.

Test squad: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Peterson, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Prenelan Subrayen, Marco Jansen

T20 squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Sisanda Magala, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams

--IANS

rkm/qma