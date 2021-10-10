Absolutely delighted with the result, says Arjun Maini after podium finish

Nuremberg [Germany], October 10 (ANI): Mercedes-AMG driver Arjun Maini made history during the first race of the 2021 DTM Championship's season finale when he claimed second place at the Norisring race circuit. The result made him the first Indian to stand on a DTM podium.





The Omega Seiki and JK Tyre backed driver was justly rewarded for the pace he has shown throughout the season with the Indian managing to hold off a strong challenge from championship leader Liam Lawson towards the end of the race.



As expected going into the weekend, Maini was able to make full use of his prior knowledge of the Norisring race circuit from his Formula 3 days. The Indian finished second in Free Practice 2 before qualifying fourth for the weekend's first race. While the Indian was overtaken by Mercedes stablemate Maximillian Gotz at the start, he managed to keep out of major trouble, despite banging wheels with Lawson and mildly damaging his front right suspension.



It took Arjun many laps to get used to the damage and yet retain a reasonable pace.



A cleanly executed pitstop from the GetSpeed racing team further aided the Indian's effort, with Maini leapfrogging Lawson and settling in behind Gotz, a position he would go on to maintain for the remainder of the race.



"I'm absolutely delighted with the result," a clearly jubilant Maini stated. "We've worked so hard throughout the year and while our qualifying pace has been good, we've never been able to stitch together a clean race. Today was just one of those days where everything came together, our pace was good and GetSpeed executed a well-judged pitstop," he added.



"We have one more race to go tomorrow so I won't be celebrating too much, but I have to say it feels good to finally achieve my aim for the season," said Maini.



The result also marked GetSpeed's first podium in the championship, the team made their DTM debut this season with Maini and the pair have performed admirably over the course of the season given their relative lack of experience. (ANI)

