Abu Dhabi T10: Delhi Bulls defeat Chennai Braves by five wickets

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 21 (ANI): Captain Dwayne Bravo and Eoin Morgan cool and calm innings ensured that Delhi Bulls walked off with a five-wicket victory in their Abu Dhabi T10 match against Chennai Braves on Sunday.



After being put in to bat by the Delhi Bulls, Chennai Braves put up 124/2 in their 10 overs. After Delhi Bulls lost their top four batsmen cheaply, the experienced duo of Bravo (43) and Morgan (26*) strung a partnership of 56 runs in 22 balls, which helped Delhi Bulls chase down their target in 9.4 overs.

Delhi Bulls suffered a huge blow when Munaf Patel removed Rilee Rossouw and Sherfane Rutherford in the second over. Roman Walker made matters worse when he dismissed Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mohammad Hafeez in the fifth over.

Thereafter, Captain Bravo got things moving with the Bulls as he smashed three boundaries off Dasun Shanaka's bowling in the sixth over. Curtis Campher kept Chennai Braves' hopes alive when he removed Bravo in the ninth over. However, Morgan and Romario Shepherd scored 14 runs in the last over and closed out the game for Delhi Bulls with two balls to spare.

Earlier, Bhanuka Rajapaksa played blistering innings of 64* runs from 31 balls, laced with 6 fours and 4 sixes and helped Chennai Braves post a high total on the board.

Rajapaksa took on Mohammad Hafeez, smashing him for two boundaries and a six in the fourth over. The opening batters Rajapaksa and Mark Deyal produced some fantastic hits and recorded a partnership of 81 runs from 34 balls.

After losing Deyal and Dasun Shanaka in quick succession, Ravi Bopara joined the party as he smacked Fazalhaq Farooqi and Romario Shepherd for a boundary and a six in the ninth and tenth overs respectively. Bopara remained unbeaten on 19 runs from 11 balls as Chennai Braves raised their score to 124/2 in their 10 overs.

Brief scores: Delhi Bulls 128/5 (Dwayne Bravo 43, Eoin Morgan 26*, Munaf Patel 2-20) Chennai Braves 124/2 (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 64*, Mark Deyal 29, Romario Shepherd 1-16) (ANI)

