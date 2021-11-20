Abu Dhabi T10: Gayle, Marchant de Lange shine as Team Abu Dhabi defeat Bangla Tigers

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 20 (ANI): Chris Gayle and Paul Stirling smashed 49* and 59 respectively before Marchant de Lange picked five wickets as Team Abu Dhabi defeated Bangla Tigers by 40 runs in the Abu Dhabi T10 league here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.



Gayle's unbeaten innings of 49 runs from 23 balls and Stirling's knock of 59 runs from 23 balls helped Team Abu Dhabi post a total of 145/4 in their 10 overs before Marchant de Lange's bowling effort took Team Abu Dhabi home.

Chasing 146, Andre Fletcher smacked Sheldon Cottrell for three boundaries and two sixes in the first over of the Tigers' innings.

However, the Tigers suffered a massive blow when Marchant de Lange dismissed skipper Faf du Plessis for a duck in the very next over.

Following the wicket, Johnson Charles and Andre Fletcher smashed a six each, but the latter was bowled out for 24 runs (8 balls) on the last ball of the second over.

Team Abu Dhabi put even more pressure on the Tigers when skipper Liam Livingstone removed Charles for 7 runs (4 balls) in the third over and thereafter Jamie Overton dismissed Will Jacks (1 run from 5 balls) leaving the Tigers at 43/4 in 3.3 overs.

Bangla Tigers kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were only able to score 105 in the 10 overs.

Brief Scores: Team Abu Dhabi 145/4 (Paul Stirling 59, Chris Gayle 49; Isuru Udana 1-14) vs Bangla Tigers 105/8 (Andre Fletcher 24, Hazratullah Zazai 18; Marchant de Lange 5-23) (ANI)

