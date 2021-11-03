Abu Dhabi T10: I'll be better than what I was in the previous season, says Northern Warriors' Imran Tahir

Abu Dhabi, Nov 3 (IANS) Veteran South Africa leg-Spinner Imran Tahir, who is set to play his second Abu Dhabi T10 with the star-studded Northern Warriors side, expressed during a virtual press conference on Monday that he will be better than what he was in the previous season. He said that he will use his experience from the previous season and come up with different plans and thoughts to bowl well in the tournament.

"Last year I was in T20 mode, and I was playing for the first time, so I found it quite difficult to bowl, but I didn't do so bad. I just think I could have done better. Now, I have got that experience, and with my new plans, I am hoping that I'll be able to bowl well in T10 cricket going forward, and I will try to bowl as tight as I can," said Tahir.

He further added, "This will be my second year, so I will come up with a different plan and thoughts on how I need to be bowling in T10 if I get to bowl in the powerplay or in the death over so I'm really hoping that I will be better than what I was last year, and I think that's how I should be going forward," said Tahir.

Asked about how the bowlers approach in the T10 format, the 42-year-old player said, "Personally speaking, I don't like to go for boundaries, I like to bowl tight so I don't look for wickets. I rather have my teammates take wickets, and I'll be very happy. Also, if I go tight, let's say six-run an over or eight an over, I'll think I did my job fantastically."

The Proteas spinner is part of Northern Warriors, which consists of stalwarts like Chris Jordan, Moeen Ali and Rovman Powell. Speaking about the team's chances, Tahir commented, "I have to be honest with you, if I have big names in my team or small names, I don't look for that. I think once I get in and join the team, l will be very happy, and I want all of us to do well for the team. You know, we try our best because all the owners and sponsors put so much faith in us, and I think the main reason for me is that we just look to do well. I think the results can never be guaranteed, and it doesn't matter whatever or whoever you have in your team, so for me, I think we just need to play well on the day to just try to get over the line, and just take one game at a time."

Tahir also spoke about T10's future and the possibility of the T10 World Cup. He reckoned, "The way T20 started people were saying the same for it, now T10 started, people are saying the same. I believe it is all the owners and sponsors efforts that the league is going on till date, so all the credit goes to them firstly, and I definitely feel that in the coming forward days it's possible, if not now then in the coming 5-10 years it's definitely possible for the T10 world cup to happen."

Abu Dhabi T10 will be played held at the Zayed Cricket Stadium here from November 19-December 4.

